Some Biden aides refer to Trump as 'Hitler Pig', report says

Some aides and allies of Joe Biden allegedly privately refer to Donald Trump with the incendiary nickname of “Hitler Pig.”

Four people with ties to the Biden camp told Politico that the nickname is frequently used by non-senior staffers, and has been since 2022, when Mr Trump met with white supremacist Nick Fuentes and Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago.

The alleged insult was used once again this week, in response to reports that Donald Trump fell asleep in court during his New York hush money trial.

“Hitler Pig sleepy,” an individual associated with Mr Biden wrote on a message thread about the reports, according to Politico.

“Joe Biden talks a lot about decency, but he and his staff don’t have a decent bone in their bodies,” a Trump campaign adviser told the outlet on Wednesday. “These ridiculous and gross comments reflect the failure and dishonesty of the entire Biden operation.”

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.

The Trump campaign has called allegations the former president fell asleep in court “100 per cent fake news,” but the story has had a longer-than-normal afterlife, in part because Mr Trump has long trashed Mr Biden as “Sleepy Joe.”

Derisive nicknames for opponents — Little Marco Rubio, Crazy Nancy Pelosi, Lying Ted Cruz — are one of Donald Trump’s signature campaign moves.

Social media users this week turned the insults around on the former president, labeling him everything from “Sleepy Don” to “Don Snoreleone.”

Regardless of what Mr Trump’s critics call him online or behind closed doors, the former president faces larger concerns.

Jury selection began on Monday in the hush money case, the first ever-criminal trial of a former or serving American president.

Mr Trump faces 34 felony counts and is accused of falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments during in the run-up to the 2016 election to adult film star Stormy Daniels regarding an alleged affair.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.