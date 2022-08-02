Biden task force reunites 400 migrant children separated under Trump with their families
Around 5,000 families were separated as migrants crossing southern border under Donald Trump
Related video: US could compensate migrant families separated at southern border
A Biden administration task force has reunited 400 migrant children separated under Donald Trump with their families, but advocates say more than 1,000 still remain apart.
The youngsters were from around 5,000 families separated during the Trump administration as migrants crossing into the United States at the southern border with Mexico.
Critics say that the Trump White House did not keep records of which children were separated and where they were sent, which has caused difficulty in identifying families.
Now, parents have the chance to return to the US with other dependent members of their family and live and work legally for three years.
Michelle Brané, the executive director of the Family Reunification Task Force, says that the process includes mental health services for those involved.
She told NBC News that many of the families impacted by the Trump policy have suffered mental health issues caused by the forced separation and require counseling.
“You don’t want to just throw kids into an environment with a parent they may not have seen for five years,” she told the news organisation.
Mr Biden established the task force by executive order after entering the Oval Office and ordered it to find and reunited the remaining separated families, which began in May 2021.
Under the Trump administration families were reunited on their own or with the help of lawyers.
“We are thrilled for the hundreds of children who will finally be with their parents after all these years, but we are not even halfway through reuniting all the families that remain separated by the Trump administration,” Lee Gelernt, a lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union representing the separated families in a class action lawsuit, told NBC News.
“And indeed, we still haven’t located nearly 200 families. I think the Biden administration would agree that there’s a lot of work yet to be done.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies