Biden confuses Trump with Obama and claims it was a ‘Freudian slip’

US president Joe Biden on Wednesday slipped up and used Donald Trump’s name when referring to Barack Obama during a speech and said it was a “Freudian slip.”

“Back in 2009, during the so-called Great Recession, the president asked me to be in charge of managing that piece, then-President Trump. Excuse me, Freudian slip, that was the last president. He caused the... anyway, President Obama, when I was vice president,” said Joe Biden while addressing a crowd in the state of Pennsylvania.

Biden’s “Freudian slip” remark was immediately picked by social media users.

“I feel like Joe Biden might not know what a ‘Freudian slip’ is,” tweeted Abigail Marone, press secretary for Missouri senator Josh Hawley.

“Biden Confuses President Trump and President Obama: ‘Excuse Me, Freudian Slip’,” tweeted Fox News anchor Sean Hannity.

Recommended Watch as Biden delivers remarks on economy in Pennsylvania

The slip up happened when Mr Biden was speaking at a Mack Trucks assembly plant in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley. He promised workers that his policies would reshape the US economy for the working class.

“They got a new sheriff in town,” Mr Biden said after touring the Mack Trucks facility.

In his speech, Mr Biden discussed his plan to update the 1933 Buy American Act. The new rules will aim to help domestic manufacturers by proposing to increase the number of American-made goods being purchased by the federal government.

The Biden administration is proposing any products bought by the government must have 60 per cent of the value of their component parts manufactured in the US. The proposal will gradually increase that figure to 75 per cent by 2029, significantly higher than the 55 per cent threshold under the current law.

Mr Biden said the rules will put new impetus behind an initiative that he argued has become a “hollow promise” in recent years, an apparent reference to the tenure of his predecessor Donald Trump.

Additional reporting by agencies