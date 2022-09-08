Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Poll shows Americans agree with Biden, view Trump as threat to democracy

But many Americans still worry that efforts to fight Trumpism are divisive

John Bowden
Thursday 08 September 2022 21:53
Comments
Biden warns Trump and 'MAGA forces' want to strip Americans of their rights

President Joe Biden believes that Donald Trump and his allies in the GOP are a threat to the country, and democracy. According to a new poll, a majority of Americans agree.

The findings came in a Reuters/Ipsos poll, published on Thursday.

In the survey, 58 per cent of Americans agreed with the statement that Donald Trump and his ongoing efforts to cast doubt on the results of the 2020 election are dangerous and a threat to the rule of law.

About the same amount of Americans, registering at 59 per cent, believe that President Joe Biden’s recent speech calling out Mr Trump and Trumpism as threats “will further divide” the United States.

The poll’s findings depict the perplexing reality that the Biden White House faces every day. President Biden ran for president as a uniter, and constantly faces pressure from the media to live up to that label. But at the same time, former president Donald Trump continues to insist that he actually won the 2020 election, and should be reinstated as president — an unprecedented claim and demand that, on its face, threatens Americans’ trust in the electoral system.

Recommended

What Thursday’s poll results reveal is that Joe Biden can’t call out that very basic fact without being seen as attacking Republicans.

Somewhat confusingly, however, a majority of poll respondents — the strongest majority of any finding in the poll — agreed that the “Maga” movement does not represent all or even a majority of Republicans.

Mr Biden’s own approval ratings also languished underwater in the poll. 39 per cent of respondents said they favoured his job performance as president.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll surveyed results from 1,003 adults living in the US: 411 Democrats, 397 Republicans, and 195 independents. The credibility interval of the poll is four percentage points.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in