Biden gaining ground on Trump in swing states, new poll shows

President Joe Biden is erasing his polling deficit with his likely Republican election opponent in a number of key states that will decide the outcome of this year’s presidential contest, according to a new survey by Bloomberg and Morning Consult.

The survey of 4,392 registered voters, which took place from 8 March to 15 March, found that Mr Biden either tightened his margin against Donald Trump or overtook the ex-president in six of seven states, with the largest polling shift coming in Wisconsin, where Badger State respondents gave the 46th president a one-point lead, 46 per cent to Mr Trump’s 45 per cent.

The president’s slim advantage over the man he defeated four years ago comes just one month after a similar survey showed Mr Trump leading Mr Biden by four per cent.

In Pennsylvania, Mr Biden and Mr Trump are now tied at 45 per cent — a significant swing from last month, when Mr Trump led Mr Biden in the Keystone State by a full six points.

Mr Biden and Mr Trump are also tied in Michigan, where Mr Trump was shown to have led the president just one month ago, and Mr Biden has chipped away at Mr Trump’s margins in Arizona, Nevada, and North Carolina.

The positive results for the president come just weeks after Mr Biden delivered his State of the Union address, effectively silencing critics who have spent months arguing that he is too old to handle the presidency at age 81.

The survey found Mr Biden’s performance to have made a significant impression on voters, with more than a third of respondents saying they’ve seen positive news about the president recently.