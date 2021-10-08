Biden rejects Trump request to withhold White House records from 6 Jan. committee

The White House has declined a request from former President Donald Trump to withhold documents from the House committee investigating the 6 January Capitol riots.

NBC News has obtained a letter sent to the National Archives in which White House Counsel Dana Remus formally rejected an attempt by Mr Trump’s legal team to prevent the documents from being shared with the 6 January committee.

“President Biden has determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States, and therefore is not justified as to any of the documents,” Ms Remus wrote.

Former President Donald Trump (AFP via Getty Images)

“These are unique and extraordinary circumstances,” Remus added.

“Congress is examining an assault on our Constitution and democratic institutions provoked and fanned by those sworn to protect them, and the conduct under investigation extends far beyond typical deliberations concerning the proper discharge of the President’s constitutional responsibilities.”

Mr Trump is claiming his communications on the day his supporters stormed the US Capitol are protected under executive privilege.

At a press briefing on Friday afternoon, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Mr Biden was dedicated to ensuring an event like the Capitol riots never happens again, calling it a “dark day on our democracy.”

The committee has requested documents covering Mr Trump’s communications and actions during the “Stop the Steal” rally prior to the mob storming the Capitol building, and details of his meetings throughout the day.

Last month, Ms Psaki said Mr Biden had already decided that documents requested by the committee did not fall under executive privilege.