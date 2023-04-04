Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Some observers feel that President Joe Biden may have taken aim at his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, with a tweet about a Jain holiday referencing his desire to live with “peace and harmony” as Mr Trump departed Trump Tower for his arraignment on Tuesday afternoon.

“Jill and I wish a happy and prosperous Mahavir Jayanti to all those observing,” Mr Biden wrote on Twitter. “Today, we recognize the values of Mahavir Swami and strive to live with peace, truth, and harmony.”

Mahavir Jayanti is among the most important religious observances in Jainism, celebrating the birth of Lord Mahavir.

Mr Biden has thus far declined to comment publicly on Mr Trump’s indictment, and while the tweet recognising Mahavir Jayanti is not about Mr Trump either, some felt the timing of the tweet was conspicuous. Mr Trump is due to be arraigned this afternoon in Manhattan on charges related to a hush-money payment made prior to the 2016 presidential election to adult film actor Stormy Daniels.

In other tweets from his official White House account on Tuesday morning, Mr Biden’s attention appeared focused on issues aside from his political rival’s legal fate.

“A month ago, I released my budget to invest in America and lower costs,” the president wrote in one tweet. “House Republicans still haven’t shared theirs. Instead of making threats about catastrophic default, they should lay out their budget and show the American people what they value.”

Another tweet sent on Tuesday morning trumpted the administration’s work to build out the country’s manufacturing capacity.

“Some folks didn’t think we could do it,” Mr Biden wrote in the tweet. “But, by investing in America, we’re changing our future.”