The White House hinted that President Joe Biden might visit Ukraine’s border as part of his four-day trip.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made the remarks aboard Air Force One en route to the president’s trip to Brussels. One reporter noticed that there was a “big gaping hole in the President's schedule” and asked if he would visit Ukraine’s border or meet with refugees.

“Clearly, we’ll give more guidance on what Friday will look like. But for security purposes, we just want to keep it more broad and not go into details,” she told reporters.

The speculation comes as the president attempts to coordinate a bid with Nato allies to coordinate on more military assistance. It also comes as the United States is considering welcoming 100,000 displaced persons, which is far below what other countries are accepting.

The president has so far ruled out enacting a no-fly zone over Ukraine despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s plea to Congress last week for one.