The United States will provide Ukrainian defence forces with “new capabilities” including artillery systems and rounds, armoured personnel carriers, and helicopters as part of an $800m defence assistance package meant to help Ukraine fend off intensified Russian attacks in the Donbas region, President Joe Biden has said.

In a statement, Mr Biden said he informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of the forthcoming arms shipments during a Wednesday videoconference between the two leaders.

“The Ukrainian military has used the weapons we are providing to devastating effect. As Russia prepares to intensify its attack in the Donbas region, the United States will continue to provide Ukraine with the capabilities to defend itself,” Mr Biden said.

“This new package of assistance will contain many of the highly effective weapons systems we have already provided and new capabilities tailored to the wider assault we expect Russia to launch in eastern Ukraine”.

Additionally, Mr Biden said the US is continuing to “facilitate the transfer” of “significant capabilities” from US allies to Ukraine. Such “capabilities” could include Soviet-made air defence systems such as the S-300 and potentially other Soviet-made weapons systems.

Mr Biden’s announcement comes as Russian forces have largely retreated from positions they had held since the start of their unprovoked invasion in February as they’ve regrouped towards an expected assault on the Donbas.

Earlier this week, Russian authorities claimed to have destroyed an S-300 system allegedly provided to Ukraine by Slovakia, though Slovakian authorities have denied that any of their equipment has been destroyed.

Mr Biden said the “ steady supply of weapons” provided to Ukraine by America and her allies has been “critical” in helping Ukrainian forces “sustain” their fight against Russia, and has “helped ensure that Putin failed in his initial war aims to conquer and control Ukraine”.

“We cannot rest now,” he said, adding that the American people would “ continue to stand with the brave Ukrainian people in their fight for freedom”.