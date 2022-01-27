Biden warned Ukraine’s president Kiev could be ‘sacked’ by imminent invasion of Russian troops

Ukrainian official suggests Kiev, Washington differ greatly on perspective of Russian threat

John Bowden
Thursday 27 January 2022 22:26
(Independent)

President Joe Biden gave a frank and dire assessment of the threat Russia poses to Ukraine during a call on Thursday with Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, according to an official in the Ukrainian government.

An unnamed official with Mr Zelensky’s government told CNN that a planned call on Thursday between the two leaders involved Mr Biden warning that Ukraine’s capital of Kiev could be targeted by Russian forces and “sacked” in an invasion that he reportedly portrayed as imminent and a near-certain possibility.

The president’s prediction was not mentioned in a White House readout of the call.

More follows...

