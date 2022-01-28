Biden warned Ukraine’s president Kyiv could be ‘sacked’ by imminent Russian invasion

US president reportedly warns Ukraine’s capital could be threatened

John Bowden
Friday 28 January 2022 02:41
Comments
Russian rifle division sets off for drills near Ukraine border
Leer en Español

President Joe Biden gave a frank and dire assessment of the threat Russia poses to Ukraine during a call on Thursday with Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, according to an official in the Ukrainian government.

An unnamed official with Mr Zelensky’s government told CNN that a planned call on Thursday between the two leaders involved Mr Biden warning that Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv could be targeted by Russian forces and “sacked” in an invasion that he reportedly portrayed as imminent and a near-certain possibility.

The president’s prediction was not mentioned in a White House readout of the call.

“The leaders discussed coordinated diplomatic efforts on European security, underscoring the principle of ‘nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine,’” read the White House’s readout.

Recommended

Mr Biden’s warning is the first official statement from a US official confirming that Ukraine’s capital city could be at risk from Russian invasion. Ukraine’s government has insisted that it does not see the prospect of invasion as being likely as the US sees it, and urged the Biden administration to continue diplomatic talks.

It was reported earlier on Thursday that Ukraine’s president would ask Mr Biden during the call to tone down his rhetoric regarding the likelihood of an attack, which Ukraine’s government apparently believes will not happen in the immediate future as talks continue.

An armed serviceman walks along a trench on the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants on the frontline with Ukrainian government forces near Spartak village in Yasynuvata district of Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine

(AP)

CNN reported that Mr Zelensky fears panic and the economic impacts of Mr Biden’s language, which even before Thursday had centred on hyping up the severity of the threat Ukraine faces.

Russian officials have adamantly denied plans to invade and insist that the buildup of military forces near Ukraine is a response to Nato posturing. The Russian Federation has called for a promise from Washington that Ukraine will not be admitted into the military alliance, which was founded to counter the Soviet Union.

"We have to be smart, we have to be reasonable, but we have to be strong," Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday. "If he feels the slightest signs of weakness, it will only prompt him to further escalate and to resort to war. And that's what we have to avoid."

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in