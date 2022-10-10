Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden on Monday said the US “strongly condemns” the Russian missile strikes which Vladimir Putin’s government unleashed against a series of largely civilian targets in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

The cruise missile attacks struck numerous targets during rush hour in Kyiv, causing damage and casualties at such places as a public park, a children’s play area and a pedestrian bridge, with at least eight Ukrainian lives lost.

In a statement, Mr Biden said the attacks “killed and injured civilians and destroyed targets with no military purpose” and “once again demonstrate the utter brutality” of the Russian leader’s “illegal war on the Ukrainian people”.

“We offer our condolences to the families and loved ones of those who were senselessly killed today, as well as our best wishes for the recovery of those who were wounded,” he said, adding that the attacks “only further reinforce” America’s “commitment to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes”.

“Alongside our allies and partners, we will continue to impose costs on Russia for its aggression, hold Putin and Russia accountable for its atrocities and war crimes, and provide the support necessary for Ukrainian forces to defend their country and their freedom,” he said. “We again call on Russia to end this unprovoked aggression immediately and remove its troops from Ukraine”.