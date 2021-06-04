President Joe Biden has hailed the May jobs report as proof that the United States was recovering from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, while claiming that no other country is growing as fast.

“No other major economy in the world is growing as fast as ours,” Mr Biden said on Friday after the release of the jobs report. “No other major economy is gaining jobs as quickly as ours.”

He added: “None of this success is an accident. It isn’t luck.”

The latest jobs report showed that the US labour market picked up 559,000 jobs in May following a lackluster gain in April.

More follows ...