Biden says US will assist Ukraine with acquiring ‘longer-range’ anti-aircraft systems
The United States will assist Ukraine’s efforts to acquire the anti-aircraft systems needed to secure the country’s airspace against invading Russian forces, President Joe Biden said Wednesday.
Mr Biden made the announcement just before signing an order authorising provision of $800 million in defence aid to Kyiv, bringing the total of US defence assistance authorised this week to a “historic” $1 billion.
Speaking hours after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky asked the US Congress for “powerful, strong” aviation systems to help defend his country, Mr Biden hailed the Ukrainian leader’s “convincing and significant” speech.
He said the US, Nato, and the European Union would “continue to do more in the days and weeks ahead” to aide Mr Zelensky and the Ukrainian people,
More follows...
