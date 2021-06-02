Budweiser brewing company promises free booze if America hits Biden’s 70% vaccination goal

As part of Joe Biden's "month of action" encouraging Americans to get the coronavirus vaccine, Anheuser-Busch, the company that brews Budweiser, announced it would give away free alcohol if the nation reaches the president's goal to reach a 70 per cent vaccination rate among Americans by 4 July.

The company announced the partnership in a news release.

"Anheuser-Busch will buy America's next round of beer, seltzer, non-alcoholic beverage or other A-B product" if the nation hits the vaccination goal, according to the release.

In order to qualify to win the free booze, adults over 21 are encouraged to upload a picture of themselves at their favorite bar or restaurant.

"At Anheuser-Busch, we are committed to supporting the safe and strong recovery of our nation and being able to be together again at the places and with the people we have missed so much. This commitment includes encouraging Americans to get vaccinated, and we are excited to buy Americans 21+ a round of beer when we reach the White House goal," Michel Doukeris, CEO of Anheuser-Busch, said.

Mr Biden stressed it would take "everyone" to cooperate in order to hit the goal.

"It's going to take everyone, everyone – the federal government, the state governments, local, tribal and territorial governments, private sector, and most importantly the American people – to get to this 70% mark so we can declare our independence from Covid-19 and free ourselves from the grip it has held over us, our lives, for the better part of a year," Mr Biden said from the White House.

The president impressed the need for vaccinations on the public, reminding them that "all over the world, people are desperate to get a shot that every American can get at their neighborhood drug store at no cost with no wait."

He promoted a "summer of freedom, a summer of joy, a summer of get-togethers and celebrations" for Americans "after a long, long dark winter that we've all endured" if the nation can hit the goal.

In addition to the partnership with the brewery, Mr Biden also announced a new round of vaccine incentives and outreach efforts.

At present, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 62.8 per cent of the US adult population has been vaccinated. More than 133.5m American adults have been fully vaccinated.

Some of those incentives include childcare offered by four of the nation's largest providers of the services.

Between now and 4 July, Americans who are getting their vaccines or are recovering from side-effects that some people have after getting the shot can take advantage of free, drop-in care at KinderCare and Learning Care Group locations. More than 500 YMCAs and Bright Horizons will also offer free childcare to support adults trying to make vaccination appointments.

Major pharmacies, including Albertsons, CVS, Rite-Aid and Walgreens will stay open late on Fridays in June for the purpose of allowing more Americans to get their vaccinations.

At the same time, Vice President Kamala Harris will be touring the nation to encourage Americans o get vaccinated, and mayors across the country will participate in the "Mayors Challenge" to see which city can increase its vaccination rate the most by Independence Day.

Efforts are also being made to reach out directly to Black communities through partnerships with the Black Coalition Against Covid, the University of Maryland Centre for Health Equity, and SheaMoisture. The groups will launch "Shots and the Shop," which is meant to encourage Black-owned barbershops and beauty salons to use their spaces to conduct outreach and educate their customers about the vaccines.