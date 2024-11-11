Watch live: Joe Biden marks Veterans Day with wreath laying at Arlington National Cemetery
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Watch live as Joe Biden marks Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday, 11 November.
It will be the president's first public appearance with Kamala Harris since last week's election, when the vice president lost to Donald Trump.
The pair will take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff also in attendance.
Mr Biden will also deliver remarks at the cemetery's amphitheater, with Ms Harris in attendance.
This year marks the 71st annual National Veterans Day Observance, honoring those who have served and continue to serve in the US armed forces during war and peacetime.
A statement on the White House's website read: "President Biden believes we have a sacred obligation to care for our nation’s veterans and their families. Simply put, we owe them a debt we can never fully repay.
"Supporting those who wear the uniform is a commitment that unites all Americans and it’s why the President has made supporting our veterans a core pillar in his Unity Agenda for the nation."
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments