Biden to attend the White House Correspondents Dinner Trump boycotted

President Joe Biden will attend the annual dinner hosted by the White House Correspondents’ Association that former president Donald Trump boycotted, the Associated Press reported.

The White House Correspondents’ Association typically hosts the dinner but Mr Trump never attended. When comedian Michelle Wolf was the entertainer for the evening, she angered the administration for jokes about then-press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. In response, in 2019, the dinner featured historian Ron Chernow instead of a conventional comedian.

The White House Correspondents dinner will be held on 30 April and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah will serve as the entertainment for the evening. The 2022 dinner marks a return after the 2020 dinner and 2021 dinner were canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Presidents typically tell a set of jokes along with the entertainment for the evening. In 2011, when Mr Trump, then floating a run for president against Barack Obama, was a guest. That prompted both comedian Seth Meyers and Mr Obama to assail him for claiming that Mr Obama was not born in the United States.

The event will be held at the Washington Hilton and there are frequently guests from both Washington and Hollywood’s elite.