Watch live as Karine Jean-Pierre holds a White House briefing after doctors declared Joe Biden ‘fit for duty’.

Doctors ruled that the US president was healthy on Thursday after a physical examination that included removing a lesion from his chest and declaring him free of symptoms of long COVID after he caught the virus last year.

Summarising his exam, White House physician Kevin O’Connor said: “The president remains fit for duty, and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations.”

The briefing comes after the Biden-Harris Administration announced that they have mobilised “a robust, multi-agency effort” to support the people of East Palestine, Ohio, following the train derailment.

Thirty-eight cars, with some carrying hazardous materials, on a freight train careered off the tracks after suffering a broken axle in East Palestine on 3 February.

Staff from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have been deployed to monitor local air quality, screen homes for contaminants, and ensure water is safe to drink.

