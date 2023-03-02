Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, holds a briefing alongside John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council.

Mr Kirby will be previewing a visit from Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor, and also take questions on foreign policy.

Meanwhile, Ms Jean-Pierre will be speaking on the same day that the Biden administration released the National Cybersecurity Strategy to “secure the full benefits of a safe and secure digital ecosystem for all Americans”.

A White House statement said the United States will “reimagine cyberspace as a tool to achieve our goals” in a way that “reflects our values”.

Those values were then listed as “economic security and prosperity”, “respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms”, “trust in our democracy and democratic institutions” and “an equitable and diverse society”.

“To realize this vision, we must make fundamental shifts in how the United States allocates roles, responsibilities, and resources in cyberspace,” the statement read.

Jean-Pierre could be quizzed by reporters on the National Cybersecurity Strategy, as well as a number of other topics.

