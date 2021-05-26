Biden orders new US intelligence report into Wuhan Covid lab leak

President Joe Biden has ordered a new United States intelligence report into the origins of Covid-19 following more details released regarding the Wuhan lab leak theory.

In a White House statement released on Wednesday, Mr Biden said he’s asked the Intelligence Community to “redouble” its efforts in determining the exact origin of Covid-19 and how it led to a global pandemic, which has killed more than 3 million people worldwide. ‘

“I have now asked the Intelligence Community to redouble their efforts to collect and analyze information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion, and to report back to me in 90 days,” the president said.

This inquiry would not just look into the origin of the virus, but it would also seek more answers from China about their involvement in the global pandemic.

“As part of that report, I have asked for areas of further inquiry that may be required, including specific questions for China,” Mr Biden said, adding that: “The United States will also keep working with like-minded partners around the world to press China to participate in a full, transparent, evidence-based international investigation and to provide access to all relevant data and evidence.”

More follows ...