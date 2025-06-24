DOGE’s ‘Big Balls’ no longer works for the government: report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A young star of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency – nicknamed “Big Balls” – has reportedly resigned from the agency.

Edward Coristine was just 19 when he was first selected to work for the Tesla boss as a technologist, and received full-time staff status at the General Services Administration last month.

“Edward Coristine resigned yesterday,” a White House official told WIRED, who noted via a source that his Google Suite account with the GSA is no longer active.

According to the same anonymous official, Coristine also no longer appears on a White House contact list of current DOGE employees on the federal payroll.

open image in gallery Edward Coristine, 19, also known by his online nickname 'Big Balls', was one of a handful of young people selected by Elon Musk to work at DOGE. According to sources he has now resigned ( Jesse Watters Primetime/ Fox News )

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment on whether the youngster is still employed by the government.

Coristine became well known online and among Musk’s immense fanbase publicly after he was paraded on Fox News alongside his boss. “Who is Big Balls?” host Jesse Watters asked on his program, surrounded by DOGE members and supporters at a huge oval conference table.

“I am,” piped up 19-year-old DOGE staff member Edward Coristine. “That should be obvious,” Musk quipped to laughter.

Coristine claimed to have caught the eye of the world’s richest man after simply changing his name on LinkedIn to “Big Balls.”

In addition to his brief stint as a government employee, the teenage high school graduate worked at Neuralink for several months and founded a company called Tesla.Sexy LLC in 2021, according to WIRED.

open image in gallery Coristine became well known online and among Musk’s immense fanbase publicly after he was paraded on Fox News alongside his boss ( AFP/Getty )

Speaking to Fox News, Coristine stated that while working in the State Department’s Bureau of Diplomatic Technology, he used “computer stuff” as he claimed to ferret out “fraud and waste,” the old mantra of his former boss.

Per WIRED, in May, Coristine appeared to be attending regular meetings with important departments and working on major projects including President Donald Trump’s Golden Visa with Commerce Department officials.

The same month he also reportedly attended meetings to discuss implementing the DOGE agenda in the armed forces and also with the Treasury Department. On June 10, per WIRED, he was listed in a monthly GSA workforce report.