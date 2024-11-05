Bill Clinton defends George W Bush over his endorsement decision

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Former president Bill Clinton has defended his Republican successor George W Bush over his endorsement decision just days before Election Day.

In September, Bush’s office announced that he would not endorse GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump for a third consecutive election cycle, nor his Democratic rival Kamala Harris.

During a CNN interview on Sunday, Clinton – who has endorsed Harris and campaigned on her behalf since she stepped on the ticket in July – praised the 43rd president’s decision to remain silent in the 2024 race.

“First of all, he’s spoken up, I think, more than he’s gotten credit for, and he takes every opportunity that I’ve seen to talk about how important immigration is and how we can’t survive without it,” he told reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere from a tour bus while campaigning for Harris.

“He also knows, beginning with our relationship, it’s very different when you’re out of political life, when there is no competition, no consequence.”

Clinton believes that Bush wouldn’t want to risk alienating the party he has dedicated his life to by publicly endorsing a Democrat.

Bill Clinton salutes as he walks off the stage during the Democratic National Convention on August 21. He has defended Bush’s silence in the race ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“And I think he believes that since he was a proud Republican all those years, it’s enough for him to make clear what he believes with all this, without giving up the party he’s been with all his life.”

Bush marks the only living former president to refrain from publicly throwing his support behind either of the candidates.

His daughter Barbara Bush voiced her support for the vice president last week and went canvassing for the Harris-Walz campaign. The political scion told People that she hopes Democrats will “move our country forward and protect women’s rights.”

Meanwhile, almost 240 former staffers who worked under Bush, the GOP 2012 presidential candidate Mitt Romney and late Arizona Senator John McCain have endorsed Harris and her running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, according to the Washington Post.

President George W. Bush (center) welcomes president-elect Barack Obama (second left) at the White House in January 2009, with George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter (left to right). Bush has stayed out of the presidential election this year ( AP )

Nicolle Wallace, White House communications director in the Bush Administration, tried unsuccessfully to lobby her former boss, urging him to have a “change of heart” and take a stand against Trump, she told MSNBC last week.

A source told CNN that “Bush has indeed moved on from presidential politics.”

But, the source added that “he has been working quietly and diligently to keep the Senate in GOP control.”

Clinton told CNN that Bush is a fan of Democratic Texas Senate hopeful Colin Allred – who marginally trails incumbent Ted Cruz in the polls – and even left a congratulatory voicemail for the Texas representative after he earned a seat in the lower chamber in 2018. “Oh, yeah. He’ll tell anybody that, that he’s a good guy,” Clinton said Bush told him.