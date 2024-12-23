Bill Clinton admitted to hospital with fever
Former president ‘remains in good spirits’
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton was admitted to a Washington-area hospital on Monday.
“President Clinton was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center this afternoon for testing and observation after developing a fever,” Clinton’s deputy chief of staff Angel Ureña wrote on X. “He remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving.”
“The former president will be fine,” a source close to Clinton told NBC News. “He developed a fever and wanted to be checked out. He is awake and alert.”
Clinton, 78, was at home in Washington when he was taken to the hospital, CNN reports.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
