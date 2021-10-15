Biden sends best wishes to Clinton

President Joe Biden has sent a message of support to Bill Clinton, as he recovers from a blood infection in hospital.

Mr Clinton, 75, was taken into the University of California Irvine Medical Centre after complaining of fatigue and has been diagnosed with sepsis.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday afternoon White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said: “The president sends his best wishes to President Clinton. President Biden will be speaking to the president later today.

“They have not connected yet but we’re hoping to connect them later today,” she said.

Mr Clinton was “admitted to the hospital for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids,” his physicians Alpesh Amin and Lisa Bardack said in a joint statement.

Bill Clinton (Twitter.com/BillClinton)

He was kept in the ICU for privacy and safety reasons and not because of any kind of seriousness of the illness.

Doctors ruled out any link to his history of cardiac and pulmonary conditions, saying that they hope to have him go home soon.

Mr Clinton underwent quadruple bypass heart surgery in 2004 and in 2010 had two stents inserted in an artery after experiencing chest pains and shortness of breath.