Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announces run for Congress

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has officially announced that he is running for Congress, saying that his “years of serving the people of this city” make him the right candidate for the job.

The Democrat, whose term as mayor came to an end back on 1 January, confirmed he is joining the race for the newly-drawn 10th congressional district of New York on Friday morning.

“Polls show people are hurting, they need help, they need help fast, they need leaders that can actually get them help now,” he said in an interview on MSNBC.

“I know how to do it from years of serving the people of this city.

“So I’m declaring my candidacy for Congress in the 10th congressional district in New York.”

The 10th congressional district is a newly-created district that stretches across parts of the two New York City boroughs of Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Mr de Blasio spent much of his time as mayor sparring with former Governor Andrew Cuomo, before the latter resigned amid a string of sexual harassment allegations.