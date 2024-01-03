Another Republican early exit narrows GOP House majority

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ohio GOP Rep Bill Johnson’s early resignation from the House has further narrowed the Republicans’ already slim majority in Congress.

Mr Johnson’s office said on Tuesday that his last day in office will be 21 January ahead of him becoming the president of Youngstown State University by March.

He said in a resignation letter to Ohio GOP Governor Mike DeWine and Republican US House Speaker Mike Johnson that his district is “proud and patriotic,” but added that it has been disregarded by America’s “elites”.

“These blue-collar communities, like countless others in ‘flyover county’ were critical in building our great nation and will play a pivotal role in America’s future. I am extremely humbled to have been repeatedly elected to serve them,” he said, according to WFMJ.

Following Mr Johnson’s departure, the House will have 219 Republicans, 213 Democrats and three vacancies, which means that the GOP will only be able to lose two votes on any party-line issues if there’s full attendance.

Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy left the chamber on 31 December and New York GOP Rep George Santos was expelled last month.

The now even slimmer majority could make things difficult as the House must pass spending bills to keep the government open. Other sensitive issues for the lower chamber to deal with include funding for Ukraine in its war against Russia and for Israel as its operations in Gaza continue following the 7 October attack by Hamas.

The legislation for government funding has been set up to run out in two tiers, with part of the funding expiring on 19 January and the second part having a deadline of 2 February – after Mr Johnson’s planned departure.

Rep. Bill Johnson (R-OH) talks to reporters following a GOP conference meeting at the Republican National Committee offices on Capitol Hill on February 28, 2023 in Washington, DC (Getty Images)

A special election to replace Mr Santos in New York’s third Congressional District has been set for 13 February, where former Democratic Rep Tom Souzzi has been nominated by his party to try to take back his old seat that he left to run for governor.

The Republicans have nominated Mazi Melesa Pilip who serves in the Nassau County Legislature. Born in Ethiopia, she immigrated to Israel at the age of 12 before moving to the US in 2005.

The race has been labelled a tossup, with one poll showing Mr Souzzi three points ahead of Ms Pilip.

New York Democratic Rep Brian Higgins is set to leave the House next month, giving the GOP some breathing room.

“I’ve always been a little impatient, and that trait has helped us deliver remarkable progress for this community,” the 64-year-old said in a statement, according to The Hill. “But the pace in Washington, DC can be slow and frustrating, especially this year.”

“Therefore, after thoughtful consideration, I have made the difficult decision to leave Congress and explore other ways I can build up and serve Buffalo and Western New York,” he added.

“It was nineteen years ago this month that I was first elected to serve in Congress and doing this work has truly been the honor of a lifetime,” Mr Higgins said.

“I’ve never lingered on Capitol Hill, I go there on a mission to change my community and return home on the first flight each week because being in Western New York, talking to people here, provides an urgent reminder of what I was sent to Washington to do,” he added.