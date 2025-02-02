Did Donald Trump cancel Black History Month?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amid President Donald Trump’s rollback of diversity, equity and inclusion programs throughout government and the Defense Department declaring “identity months dead,” concern grew this week that Black History Month could be in danger.

But White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Friday the President planned to sign a proclamation declaring February as Black History Month, as every president has done since 1976.

Trump followed through, issuing the proclamation on Saturday, February 1.

Here’s what we know about Black History Month under Trump, and what prompted concern about its fate:

Trump continues the tradition of naming February Black History Month

Trump issued a proclamation naming February Black History Month on Saturday morning.

“Today, I am very honored to recognize February 2025 as National Black History Month,” Trump wrote.

“American heroes such as Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, Thomas Sowell, Justice Clarence Thomas, and countless others represent what is best in America and her citizens,” he added. “Their achievements, which have monumentally advanced the tradition of equality under the law in our great country, continue to serve as an inspiration for all Americans.”

Leavitt confirmed this when asked about the observance at a White House press briefing Friday afternoon: “The president looks forward to signing the proclamation celebrating Black History Month.”

However, the proclamation follows the rollback of all diversity, equity and inclusion programs in federal government — and a notice from the Department of Defense declaring “identity months dead.”

Defense Department declares ‘identity months dead’ in message to staff

The fate of Black History Month in the U.S. appeared uncertain after the Department of Defense issued a memo Friday stating they will no longer “use official resources” to mark several observances, including Black History Month, in the workplace.

The list also includes: Women’s History Month; Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month; Pride Month; National Hispanic Heritage Month; National Disability Employment Awareness Month; and National American Indian Heritage Month.

The memo is titled, “Identity Months Dead at DoD.”

“Our unity and purpose are instrumental to meeting the Department's warfighting mission,” the memo reads. “Efforts to divide the force – to put one group ahead of another – erode camaraderie and threaten mission execution.”

Other federal agencies still plan to celebrate Black History Month with events and exhibitions, including the Library of Congress, the National Archives and the Smithsonian Museum, according to The New York Times.

Furthermore, American history professor Dr. Martha S. Jones told the Times that many will always celebrate Black history in America — whether or not the federal government endorses it.

“Black History Month existed long before presidents endorsed it, and it will continue, even if presidents do not,” she said.