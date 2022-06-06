Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters blames ‘Black people’ for gun violence
Blake Masters’ racist remarks are surfacing in the wake of his endorsement by Donald Trump
The Arizona senate candidate endorsed by former president Donald Trump has argued that America’s high rate of mass shootings is caused not by lax gun laws and easy accessibility of high-powered rifles, but by its Black population.
Former tech investor and Republican senate candidate Blake Masters made the shocking remarks — first reported by The Daily Beast — last month during an interview for the Jeff Oravits Show podcast.
Mr Masters told the programme presenter “we do have a gun violence problem in this country, and it’s gang violence” before leaning on the tired trope that gun violence is most frequently perpetrated by people in large cities with Democratic mayors “shooting at each other” rather than GOP-supporting gun owners.
“It’s … people in Chicago, St. Louis shooting each other. Very often, you know, Black people, frankly,” he said, adding that he believes “the Democrats don’t want to do anything about that”.
Continuing, the Republican senate candidate posited that the Biden administration’s limited efforts to crack down on untraceable “ghost guns” and “pistol braces” that allow handguns to be fired faster and more accurately are “all about disarming law-abiding people, like you and me”.
“They care that we can’t have guns to defend ourselves,” he said, though he offered no evidence to support his claim.
Mr Masters comments have resurfaced just four days after Mr Trump endorsed the 35-year-old ex-technology investor.
“Blake will fight for our totally under-siege Second Amendment, and WIN!” he wrote.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies