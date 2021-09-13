Blinken says 100 Americans still trying to get out of Afghanistan as GOP lawmakers call for his head

Dozens of Americans still in Afghanistan as many decided only recently to leave, secretary claims

John Bowden
Monday 13 September 2021 20:35
Blinken confirms 100 still await evacuation from Afghanistan

Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed that roughly 100 American citizens who had indicated desires to leave Afghanistan remained in the country as of Monday.

His remarks came during Monday’s hearing of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, which met to question the secretary about the chaotic exit from Kabul by US forces throughout the end of August, when the Biden administration airlifted tens of thousands of US forces and others out of the country following the fall of the capital to the Taliban.

“As of the end of last week, we had about 100 American citizens in Afghanistan who told us they want to leave the country,” Mr Blinken said, calling it a “moving picture”.

