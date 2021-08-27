Two House Republicans have introduced articles of impeachment against Secretary of State Antony Blinken because of the chaotic withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan after a suicide bombing resulted in the deaths of 13 US service members at the Kabul airport.

South Carolina Representative Ralph Norman and Maryland Rep Andy Harris are arguing that Mr Blinken didn’t give President Joe Biden proper advice and deserted US interests in Afghanistan.

“Secretary Blinken has failed to faithfully uphold his oath and has instead presided over a reckless abandonment of our nation’s interests, security, and values in his role in the withdrawal of American forces and diplomatic assets from Afghanistan,” the articles of impeachment state.

Mr Norman and Mr Harris also claim that in “direct conflict with the intelligence and advice provided by his own diplomats and the intelligence community, Secretary Blinken failed to advise and counsel the President accordingly and did not inform the Congress nor American citizens at home and abroad of the dangers”.

Republicans are calling for administration officials to be held accountable, with Florida Senator Rick Scott and North Carolina Rep Madison Cawthorn arguing that the 25th amendment should on the table along with the possibility be to have Mr Biden removed from office.

“We must confront a serious question: Is Joe Biden capable of discharging the duties of his office or has time come to exercise the provisions of the 25th Amendment?” Mr Scott tweeted on 16 August.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham told Newsmax on Tuesday: “I think Joe Biden deserves to be impeached because he’s abandoned thousands of Afghans who fought with us and he’s going to abandon some American citizens because he capitulated to the Taliban to a 31 August deadline."

“Joe Biden, for political reasons, wanted to pull all of our troops out because of the polling numbers and what has he done? He’s created the conditions for another 9/11. He’s abandoned thousands of people who honourably and bravely fought among with us,” Mr Graham added.

“I think this is the most dishonourable thing a commander in chief has done, maybe in modern times,” he said.

Mr Norman told Fox News on Friday: “Under the Constitution of the United States of America, the Secretary of State is tasked with informing Congress and American citizens on the conduct of U.S. foreign relations.”

“In Afghanistan, he failed to do so, leaving American citizens exposed in a city under the control of the Taliban. Secretary Blinken is also responsible for the safety of American citizens abroad and, in the case of danger, the safe and efficient evacuation of those Americans – which he has not done thus far.”

On Thursday night, following the deaths of 13 US service members, Mr Biden said: “I bear responsibility for, fundamentally, all that’s happened of late.”

“But here’s the deal ... you know as well as I do that the former President made a deal with the Taliban that he would get all American forces out of Afghanistan by May 1.”

“In return, the commitment was made — and that was a year before — in return, he was given a commitment that the Taliban would continue to attack others, but would not attack any American forces,” the president said.

In a statement to The Independent, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said: “Secretary Blinken is focused on one thing and one thing only: the evacuation of American citizens and our allies and partners.”