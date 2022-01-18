Blinken and top Russian diplomat to meet in Geneva as tensions rising over Ukraine
Russia has repeatedly denied it plans to invade Ukraine, but buildup on border continues
A top Russian diplomat and Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet in Geneva in the coming days as the US continues to accuse Russia of planning an invasion of Ukraine.
News that Mr Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Mr Blinken’s counterpart in Moscow, will meet on Friday. The conversation will take place after the US’s top diplomat meets with officials in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.
More follows...
