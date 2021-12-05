Former Sen Bob Dole, the longtime Republican politician who ran for president and vice president amid decades of service in DC, died on Sunday.

A statement from the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, the organisation founded by his wife, stated that Mr Dole had died “peacefully” in his sleep. He was 98.

“It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep. At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years,” said the group in a brief statement released on Twitter.

It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep. At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years. More information coming soon. #RememberingBobDole pic.twitter.com/57NtGfqtmL — Elizabeth Dole Foundation (@DoleFoundation) December 5, 2021

The former senator was known to have been battling lung cancer.

Mr Dole drew distinction among members of the GOP establishment by being the only living former GOP presidential candidate to endorse former President Donald Trump for both his 2016 and 2020 bids for the White House. Despite his longstanding support for Mr Trump and the latter’s rightward shift of the GOP, Mr Dole did not embrace the false claims of widespread fraud shared by Mr Trump and others in his party after the 2020 election.

The longtime Kansas lawmakers first joined Congress as a member of the House in 1961. Exactly eight years later, he would leave the House and join the Senate after he succeeded the state’s retiring GOP senator. He would go on to remain in the Senate until 1996. In his final years as a senator, he was credited for rallying GOP opposition to President Bill Clinton’s efforts to reform the US healthcare system.

Mr Dole was remembered by many as one of the rare advocates for disability rights legislation among his GOP colleagues, and lobbied his party unsuccessfully to support a UN treaty setting international standards for the rights of persons with disabilities in 2012.

His wife, Elizabeth Dole, held a number of positions in government as well, including Labor Secretary and US senator from North Carolina. Since leaving office, she founded an organisation bent on helping caregivers of US military veterans.