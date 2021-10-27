GOP rep rails against gay marriage ‘plaguing’ society in speech on House floor

Virginia Congressman labelled a ‘bigot’ for claiming failure to follow God’s law is to blame for ‘nearly everything’

Bevan Hurley
Wednesday 27 October 2021 15:55
comments
<p>GOP lawmaker Bob Good</p>

GOP lawmaker Bob Good

(YouTube)

A Republican lawmaker who suggested gay marriage was part of a “plague” affecting society during a speech on the House floor has sparked a fierce backlash on social media.

Rep Bob Good, of Virginia, made the biblical reference during a debate on Tuesday on new anti-domestic violence legislation.

“Nearly everything that plagues our society can be attributed to a failure to follow God’s law and his rules for and definition of marriage and family.”

He went on to attack the bill’s gender identity provisions, claiming they would “coerce faith-based providers… to violate their deeply held beliefs or stop their work altogether”.

Recommended

The Independent has contacted Mr Good’s office for comment.

The remarks drew a stinging response online.

“Not only is this completely false Rep Bob Good, this is grossly insulting to all survivors and victims of domestic abuse,” The Secular Coalition for America tweeted.

Author Hemant Mehta wrote it was “especially ironic” as Mr Good had previously worked as a fundraiser for Liberty University’s athletics programme.

“That’s Liberty U., the school known for following God’s rules... and for repeatedly ignoring/dismissing claims of sexual assault by female students.”

One person asked how Mr Good explained supporting former President Donald Trump, “who personifies everything that the Bible teaches to reject like Greed, Indifference, lying, Cheating, Adultery & betrayal.”

Another wrote that Mr Good was a “judgemental bigot who thinks religion has a role in politics to exclude and judge large portions of our society”.

While his opponent in the 2020 race for Virginia’s 5th Congressional district, Denver Wriggleman, wrote: “What plagues our society are idiots.”

Recommended

Mr Good, who states he ran as a “Biblical and constitutional conservative”, has been an outspoken supporter of Mr Trump, and voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments