Watch from outside court in New York as jury selection is expected to begin on Monday 13 May in the corruption trial of US Senator Robert Menendez.

Mr Menendez, 70, and two New Jersey businessmen face charges in a bribery conspiracy case in Manhattan federal court, in a trial that could last five to eight weeks.

The senator’s wife, Nadine Menendez, has also been charged but will be tried separately.

All four have pleaded not guilty.

Mr Menendez, New Jersey’s senior senator, is up for re-election in November and if exonerated hopes to run for a fourth full term as an independent.

But recent polls show Mr Menendez is deeply unpopular among New Jersey voters, and many Democratic senators including New Jersey’s Cory Booker have called for him to resign.

Democrats and independents who caucus with them hold a 51-49 Senate majority.

Prosecutors said Mr Menendez accepted cash, gold bars and a Mercedes-Benz convertible in exchange for wielding his political influence in New Jersey and to help Egypt’s and Qatar’s governments.

The alleged crimes occurred between 2018 and 2023.