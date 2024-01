Bob Menendez accused of aiding Qatar in superseding indictment

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez is facing new allegations of accepting bribes and using his political influence to aid a foreign government: this time Qatar.

In a superseding indictment unveiled by federal prosecutors on Tuesday, Mr Menendez is accused of accepting gifts from Fred Daibes, a co-defendant and New Jersey businessman, in exchange for his assistance in securing millions of dollars from an investment fund with ties to the Qatar government.

Mr Menendez allegedly accepted luxury watches, a gold bar and cash, in exchange for publicly making positive statements about Qatar and helping facilitate a deal between Mr Daibes and the investment fund.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Mr Menendez accepted the gifts “knowing” that Mr Daibes expected him to “induce the Qatari Investment Company to invest with Dabies” which included “taking action favorable to the Government of Qatar.”

The superseding indictment also alleges a Qatari official provided a relative of Mr Menendez’s wife, Nadine Menendez, tickets to the 2022 Formula One Grand Prix – at the request of the New Jersey senator.

It is the latest accusation against the New Jersey senator who was indicted alongside his wife and three businessmen in September for allegedly participating in a bribery scheme that benefited Egypt.

(AP)

According to the new indictment, Mr Menendez and his wife allegedly attempted to “cover up” the bribery scheme they are accused of participating in after federal agents searched the couple’s home.

Mr and Ms Menendez are accused of trying to repay more than $20k worth of bribe money under the guise of loans. The couple allegedly used the money to pay for a Mercedes-Benz and home mortgage payments.

So far, Mr Menendez and the four co-defendants have pled not guilty to the charges.

A trial is expected to begin in May.

This is a breaking news story more follows…