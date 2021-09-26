AP News Digest 5:35 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

——————————

TOP STORIES

———————————

AMTRAK TRAIN DERAILS — At least three people were killed when an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed in north-central Montana, an official with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says. By Amy Beth Hanson and Tarek Hamada. SENT: 720 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK — Britons are encouraged these days — though in most cases not required — to wear face coverings in crowded indoor spaces. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson regularly appears in the packed, poorly ventilated House of Commons cheek-by-jowl with other maskless Conservative lawmakers. By Jill Lawless. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

CONGRESS-BUDGET — Democrats pushed a $3.5 trillion, 10-year bill strengthening social safety net and climate programs through the House Budget Committee, but one Democrat voted “no,” illustrating the challenges party leaders face in winning the near unanimity they’ll need to push the sprawling package through Congress. By Alan Fram. SENT: 890 words, photos.

GERMANY-ELECTION — German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe’s biggest economy. By Geir Moulson. SENT: 850 words, photos. With GERMANY-ELECTION-HUNGER STRIKE — German climate activists end hunger strike ahead of election; GERMANY-ELECTION-THE-LATEST (sent).

—————————————

TRENDING NEWS

—————————————

BRITAIN-WOMAN KILLED — Police make ‘significant’ arrest over London teacher’s death. SENT: 250 words, photos.

PETOCO FIELD FATAL FALL — Police investigate fatal fall of mother, son at ballpark. SENT: 200 words.

WSU-SHOOTING-ARREST — 1 killed, WSU football player hurt in shooting near campus. SENT: 280 words.

SLAIN NEWBORN TWINS-FUNERAL — NY police hold funeral for slain twin boys, continue probe. SENT: 210 words.

SAN MARINO-ABORTION — San Marino voters decide whether to decriminalize abortion. SENT: 190 words, photos.

TROPICAL-WEATHER —Forecasters: Sam a major hurricane, but intensity to vary. SENT: 130 words.

SPAIN-FILM-FESTIVAL — Women win top awards at San Sebastian film festival. SENT: 180 words, photos.

——————————————————

UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY

——————————————————

UN-GENERAL-ASSEMBLY-ETHIOPIA — Ethiopia told the international community Saturday to steer clear of sanctions and avoid meddling over its war with forces from its Tigray region, and to let the African Union work on bringing all parties together. SENT: 480 words, photos.

UN-GENERAL-ASSEMBLY-MALI — Russia’s top diplomat on Saturday defended the Mali government’s right to hire a private Russian military company to help fight terrorists, accusing French troops in the country of failing to get rid of them and scolding the European Union for demanding that the Russian mercenaries leave. SENT: 360 words, photo.

————————

NATIONAL

————————-

OBIT-WALTER-SCOTT — Billionaire Walter Scott, the past top executive of Peter Kiewit Sons Inc. construction firm who helped oversee Warren Buffett’s conglomerate and donated to various causes, particularly construction projects around Omaha, has died. He was 90. SENT: 480 words, photo.

———————————-

INTERNATIONAL

————————————

MYANMAR-UN — In his speech last week to open the U.N. General Assembly, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres bracketed Myanmar with Afghanistan and Ethiopia as nations where “peace and stability remain a distant dream.” SENT: 790 words, photos.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — At least four Palestinian gunmen were killed in shootouts with Israeli security forces during a sweeping West Bank arrest operation cracking down on the Islamic militant group Hamas, the Israeli military says. SENT: 510 words, photos.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — South Korea has urged North Korea to restore dormant communication hotlines, a day after the North repeated an offer to open conditional talks. SENT: 580 words, photos.

DENMARK-CHRISTIANIA — After a half-century, the “flower-power” aura of Copenhagen’s semi-autonomous Christiania neighborhood hasn’t yet wilted. Love-ins with the authorities have hardly been a trademark of the neighborhood. But Christiania’s residents are determined to preserve its reputation as a “free-wheeling society” with hash dealers, political idealists and aging hippies. SENT: 580 words, photos.

TURKEY-UNITED-STATES — Turkey’s president has said he would consider buying a second Russian missile system in defiance of strong objections by the United States. SENT: 360 words, photo.

SWITZERLAND-SAME-SEX-MARRIAGE — Voters in Switzerland are casting final ballots in a referendum on whether same-sex couples can be allowed to marry. SENT: 350 words, photos.

—————————————

ENTERTAINMENT

————————————

TONY-AWARDS — The Oscars, Grammys, Emmys and Golden Globes have all held their ceremonies during the pandemic. Now it’s time for the Tony Awards, celebrating an art form that really needs the boost — live theater. Sunday’s show has been expanded from its typical three hours to four, with Audra McDonald handing out Tonys for the first two hours and Leslie Odom Jr. hosting a “Broadway’s Back!” celebration for the second half. By Mark Kennedy. SENT: 620 words, photos.

—————-

SPORTS

—————-

BBN-BREWERS-UECKER — As expected, the ceremony honoring popular Brewers announcer Bob Uecker’s half-century at the microphone involved remembrances, appreciation — and a heavy dose of humorous stories. At least the ones Uecker said he could share with an audience of family, friends, former players and team employees that spanned generations. Uecker, a Milwaukee native affectionately known as “Mr. Baseball,” was honored Saturday with Bob Uecker Day in the city of Milwaukee and state of Wisconsin. SENT: 670 words, photos.

—————————————-

HOW TO REACH US

——————————————

At the Nerve Center, Vincent K. Willis can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, ext. 1900. For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.