Awkward moment Fox panel realises Brian Cox hates them

Actor Brian Cox recently said he dislikes “woke culture,” but apparently also doesn’t like Fox News, either.

Cox came up on the Fox News talk show The Five on Thursday. The co-hosts discussed a recent interview with him on Piers Morgan Uncensored: “I think it points out too readily inadequacies. And the whole woke, what we’ve talked about before, the whole woke culture is truly awful.”

“He might not be as conservative as I think he might be,” said co-host Dana Perino. The actor played a wealthy right-wing media mogul on the HBO show Succession.

“We love having him on the network,” she added before thanking him for appearing on Morgan’s show.

However, one of the show’s co-hosts remembered a comment the Scottish actor had made about Fox in a 2021 interview on CNBC: “I don’t even go there, because that’s, like, the devil.”

Greg Gutfeld checked on his phone that the actor really had said it before calling his scathing comments “a compliment.”