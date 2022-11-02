Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Record fundraising in Georgia governor's race nears $170M

Big money continues to roll into Georgia’s governor’s race even as Republican incumbent Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams have already blown through the records they set in 2018

Jeff Amy
Wednesday 02 November 2022 21:29
Election 2022 Georgia Governor
Election 2022 Georgia Governor
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Big money continues to roll into Georgia's governor's race even as Republican incumbent Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams have already blown through the records they set in 2018.

Abrams has raised nearly $98 million, according to reports filed with the state ethics commission, while Kemp has raised more than $69 million.

Abrams and Kemp filed their final periodic finance reports of the campaign Tuesday, for contributions through Oct. 25, but continue to file supplemental reports of large donations.

Since Oct. 1, Abrams has received more than $14 million in cash and in-kind donations, while Kemp has received $8.1 million.

Kemp had $10.4 million in cash remaining as of Oct. 25, while Abrams had $5.7 million. Both candidates would seek to reload if no one wins a majority on Election Day, with a runoff set for Dec. 6 as required by state law. Libertarian Shane Hazel is also on the ballot.

Recommended

Georgia's races have grown more expensive as it has matured into the South’s premier battleground state. Hundreds of millions in political spending is pouring out from candidates, political parties and outside groups in the governor’s race and the U.S. Senate race.

But candidates for governor have also been able to raise more because of a Republican-backed law that allows top Georgia candidates and legislative caucuses to collect unlimited contributions through leadership committees. They can coordinate spending with their traditional campaign committees, leaving no difference in who controls the money and how it can be used.

Abrams’ One Georgia Committee has accepted nearly $1 million in outside donations since Oct. 25, the majority made up of in-kind services from Black PAC and America Votes.

After Abrams outraised Kemp nearly 3-to-1 in the early summer, Kemp has narrowed the gap. Both have raised far more money than in 2018, when Kemp spent $21 million in his victory over Abrams, who spent $27 million.

Abrams and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock have both demonstrated strong fundraising power in a state where Republicans once routinely outspent Democrats, while outside GOP-aligned groups, especially in the Senate race, have tried to make up the difference.

___

Follow Jeff Amy at http://twitter.com/jeffamy

___

Recommended

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in