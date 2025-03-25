Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Fox News veteran’s blunt response to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s denial goes viral

‘Oh for God's sake,’ Fox News’ chief political reporter jibed following Pete Hegseths’ denial of the scandalous text leak

Madeline Sherratt
Tuesday 25 March 2025 12:36 GMT
Comments
Fox News’ Brit Hume has slated Hegseth on X following his tense interview with reporters in Hawaii
Fox News’ Brit Hume has slated Hegseth on X following his tense interview with reporters in Hawaii (Getty Images)

Fox Newschief political reporter went viral for his blunt response to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s attempt to deny the legitimacy of The Atlantic’s reporting surrounding the Signal text leak.

“Oh for God's sake, the administration has already confirmed the authenticity of the message,” Brit Hume wrote in a frustrated X post Monday evening. The post has generated nearly 90,000 likes and over 10,000 retweets.

The 81-year-old former White House correspondent took aim at Hegseth following the explosive firestorm in which Jeffrey Goldberg, Editor-in-Chief of The Atlantic, claimed he’d been added to a senior Trump administration group chat that discussed a highly sensitive missile strike operation targeting Houthi rebels in Yemen earlier this month.

Several White House officials have now confirmed the security blunder to be legitimate.

After the news broke, Trump denied all knowledge of the story and dismissed the publication as “going out of business,” he claimed.

Hegseth, in turn, called Goldberg a “deceitful and highly discredited so-called journalist.”

Brit Hume formerly worked for ABC News for over two decades and has been working for Fox News since 1996
Brit Hume formerly worked for ABC News for over two decades and has been working for Fox News since 1996 (Getty Images)

However, the defense secretary faces calls to resign by Democrats, who have branded the scandal as “amateur hour” and “a major screw-up.”

"At this time, the message thread that was reported appears to be authentic," Brian Hughes, a spokesman for the National Security Council, said in a statement to multiple outlets.

He continued: “We are reviewing how an inadvertent number was added to the chain.”

Senator Chuck Schumer has since demanded an investigation into the reports made by Goldberg.

When interviewed by reporters Monday evening, House Speaker Mike Johnson confirmed that the Oval Office was now dealing with the fallout.

“Apparently, an inadvertent phone number made it onto that thread. They’re going to track that down and make sure that it doesn’t happen again”, Johnson told reporters, as per CBS News.

Alexander Britton Hume, who professionally goes by Brit Hume, joined Fox News in 1996 after a 23-year tenure with ABC.

He now works as Fox News’ Washington managing editor and chief correspondent.

Trump recently attacked Fox News for straying too far from its political line, taking aim at senior White House news anchor Jacqui Heinrich, suggesting that “she should be working for CNN, not Fox” as per a Truth Social post made earlier this month.

Hume defended his colleague, stating that “she plays it straight, covering both sides of a story and has certainly played fair with you.”

The Fox veterans’ comments on Hegseth have now garnered over 4.7 million views on X.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in