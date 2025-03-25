Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fox News’ chief political reporter went viral for his blunt response to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s attempt to deny the legitimacy of The Atlantic’s reporting surrounding the Signal text leak.

“Oh for God's sake, the administration has already confirmed the authenticity of the message,” Brit Hume wrote in a frustrated X post Monday evening. The post has generated nearly 90,000 likes and over 10,000 retweets.

The 81-year-old former White House correspondent took aim at Hegseth following the explosive firestorm in which Jeffrey Goldberg, Editor-in-Chief of The Atlantic, claimed he’d been added to a senior Trump administration group chat that discussed a highly sensitive missile strike operation targeting Houthi rebels in Yemen earlier this month.

Several White House officials have now confirmed the security blunder to be legitimate.

After the news broke, Trump denied all knowledge of the story and dismissed the publication as “going out of business,” he claimed.

Hegseth, in turn, called Goldberg a “deceitful and highly discredited so-called journalist.”

However, the defense secretary faces calls to resign by Democrats, who have branded the scandal as “amateur hour” and “a major screw-up.”

"At this time, the message thread that was reported appears to be authentic," Brian Hughes, a spokesman for the National Security Council, said in a statement to multiple outlets.

He continued: “We are reviewing how an inadvertent number was added to the chain.”

Senator Chuck Schumer has since demanded an investigation into the reports made by Goldberg.

When interviewed by reporters Monday evening, House Speaker Mike Johnson confirmed that the Oval Office was now dealing with the fallout.

“Apparently, an inadvertent phone number made it onto that thread. They’re going to track that down and make sure that it doesn’t happen again”, Johnson told reporters, as per CBS News.

Alexander Britton Hume, who professionally goes by Brit Hume, joined Fox News in 1996 after a 23-year tenure with ABC.

He now works as Fox News’ Washington managing editor and chief correspondent.

Trump recently attacked Fox News for straying too far from its political line, taking aim at senior White House news anchor Jacqui Heinrich, suggesting that “she should be working for CNN, not Fox” as per a Truth Social post made earlier this month.

Hume defended his colleague, stating that “she plays it straight, covering both sides of a story and has certainly played fair with you.”

The Fox veterans’ comments on Hegseth have now garnered over 4.7 million views on X.