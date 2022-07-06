Biden tells with Griner's wife he's working to get her home

The White House says President Joe Biden has called the wife of WNBA player Brittney Griner, who is detained in Russia, and has pledged that he is working to win her release as soon as possible

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 06 July 2022 17:41
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Joe Biden has called the wife of WNBA player Brittney Griner, who is detained in Russia, and has pledged that he is working to win her release as soon as possible, the White House said Wednesday.

Biden’s conversation with Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, comes after Brittney Griner wrote Biden a letter on Monday. In the letter, Brittney Griner told the president she feared she would spend forever in a Russian jail. She has been detained for four months.

The WNBA star is currently on trial in Russia, accused of possessing vape cartridges containing cannabis oil.

