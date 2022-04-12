Marjorie Taylor Greene bizarrely uses Brooklyn subway shooting to argue against gun control
Marjorie Taylor Greene blamed gun control for preventing Brooklyn subway victims from defending themselves against an active shooter.
The Republican congresswoman used the shooting to argue against gun laws after the attack left at least 29 people injured.
“With New York’s strict gun control laws, how many innocent people were carrying a gun when the bad guy with a gun broke the existing laws and started shooting people?” she said in a tweet.
“Bad guys don’t care about gun control and gun control only stops people from being able to protect themselves.”
At least 10 people were shot in the attack, with the other victims injured by shrapnel, smoke inhalation or in the crush of panic caused by fleeing passengers.
A weapon was recovered at the scene along with a bag of smoke canisters and fireworks in what officials believe was a premeditated attack.
In response to New York Governor Kathy Hochul committing resources to fight a surge of crime, Ms Greene said passing constitutional carry legislation would drop crime to extremely low levels.
“Gun control laws only create victims bc bad guys don’t care about laws. Allow people to defend themselves and others,” she said.
“Guns don’t kill people. Murderers kill people and sometimes they use a gun as a tool to kill people. They also use knives, hammers, cars, their bare hands and other ways to kill people. But a good guy with a gun uses the gun to defend himself and others around him,” she added in a separate tweet.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
