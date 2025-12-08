Mom of Karoline Leavitt’s nephew released from ICE detention

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An immigration judge has ordered the release of the mother of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s nephew after she was arrested by immigration agents last month and threatened with removal from the country.

Bruna Ferreira, who is originally from Brazil, was driving to pick up her 11-year-old son from school when she was suddenly surrounded by federal officers. Since then, the 33-year-old Brazilian mother has been detained inside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Louisiana.

An immigration judge ordered her release Monday on a $1,500 bond while she continues a legal battle against Donald Trump’s administration, which has labeled her a “criminal illegal alien.”

Immigration Judge Cynthia Goodman ordered her release on the lowest-dollar bond possible, according to Ferreira’s legal team. One of those lawyers, Jason Thomas, told the judge that the Trump administration’s characterization of Ferreira is “unfair and untrue,” according to The Washington Post, which first reported the bond order.

The story of Ferreira’s November 12 arrest and detention is deeply familiar to hundreds of immigrant families embroiled in similar legal battles and deportation threats while the revelation of her ties to Leavitt, whose brother is the father of Ferreira’s child, has complicated the Trump administration’s furious anti-immigration agenda.

open image in gallery Bruna Ferreira, 33, is the mother of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s nephew. She was released on bond December 8 after she was arrested by federal agents and threatened with removal ( GoFundMe/Graziela Dos Santos Rodrigues )

“She’s somebody that has generated publicity because of her relationship to somebody who is part of the inner circle of the White House, but at the end of the day, that she’s just one of many thousands and thousands of people that are getting this treatment on a daily basis in this administration,” Jeffrey Rubin, whose firm is representing Ferreira, told The Independent last month.

Ferreira’s parents emigrated from Brazil and brought their young daughter with them in 1998 when she was roughly 6 years old. Her two younger siblings were born in the United States.

She received temporary legal protections under Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, the Obama-era program that has shielded tens of thousands of people who arrived in the country as children without legal status, and she was in the process of obtaining a green card, according to her legal team.

Ferreira, who lives in Massachusetts, does not appear to have had any criminal convictions, and she shares custody with her son, according to her lawyers.

In a recent interview with The Washington Post, Ferreira said she wanted Leavitt to her son’s godmother.

“I made a mistake there, in trusting,” she said. “Why they’re creating this narrative is beyond my wildest imagination.”

open image in gallery Ferreira is the mother of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s nephew. After her arrest, the Trump administration labeled her a ‘criminal illegal alien’ ( REUTERS )

She was arrested for being in the United States without legal permission after overstaying a visa that expired when she was a child, according to her attorneys.

After her arrest, the White House claimed Ferreira had not spoken to Leavitt in years and that Ferreira had never lived with her son. Homeland Security also accused her of being arrested for “battery,” but her legal team cannot corroborate the administration’s allegations.

Ferreira was previously engaged to Michael Leavitt, Karoline’s brother, but they broke up more than 10 years ago, according to the family.

The Independent has requested comment from Ferreira’s legal team as well as the White House and Homeland Security.

Speaking to The Washington Post while in ICE custody, Ferreira said the administration’s claims are “disgusting” and false.

Before her arrest, she was managing a cleaning businesses, going to yoga class and spending time with her son, who has “everything a young boy needs,” she said.

Her arrest is among many in a “random and cruel mass deportation campaign” under an administration that has performed warrantless searches, arrested and deported immigrants without due process, and stripped legal protections for tens of thousands of people who were previously allowed to live and work in the country, according to Rubin.

“It's outrageous and abhorrent, and the rhetoric alone is disgusting,” he told The Independent last month.