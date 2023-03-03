Georgia votes down rich Atlanta suburb’s attempt to secede

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An attempt by a rich Atlanta suburb to break away from the city has been defeated by Georgia lawmakers.

The exclusive Buckhead neighbourhood had pushed to secede from the city of Atlanta and create a city of its own.

But two bills supporting the notion were defeated by a 33-23 vote in the Georgia Senate with Democrats being joined by several Republicans.

“Atlanta is one city, with one bright future,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens in a statement.

“I am thankful to the bipartisan majority of the Georgia Senate who voted to reject SB 114. I am grateful to the large number of Atlantans — from parents to businesses to educational leaders — who stood up and spoke with a united voice for a united city.”

And the mayor added: “When I came into office, I committed to building strong bonds across Atlanta, including in Buckhead, and with our state’s leaders. We’ve delivered investments in public safety that have driven down crime, filled potholes and are moving Atlanta forward, together. But most importantly, we have listened to residents about their concerns and hopes, and we have responded.

“To my fellow Atlantans: whether you support or oppose deannexation, I will continue working with you to improve our services, to invest in our communities and ensure a safe city for all. Atlanta is a group project, and we will work every day of the week with you, on your behalf, and hearing your voices.”

Buckhead, the most affluent and white area of the city of Atlanta, would have become Buckhead City if the move was successful.

Democrats have said that supporters of the Buckhead City campaign are a loud minority of the area.

“We are of course disappointed in the results of the senate vote today, but we will never give up until Buckhead gets to vote,” the Buckhead City leadership team said in a statement.