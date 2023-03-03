Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Georgia votes down rich Atlanta suburb’s attempt to secede

Buckhead is wealthiest and whitest area of Atlanta

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Friday 03 March 2023 23:21
Comments

State Senate shoots down Buckhead cityhood

An attempt by a rich Atlanta suburb to break away from the city has been defeated by Georgia lawmakers.

The exclusive Buckhead neighbourhood had pushed to secede from the city of Atlanta and create a city of its own.

But two bills supporting the notion were defeated by a 33-23 vote in the Georgia Senate with Democrats being joined by several Republicans.

“Atlanta is one city, with one bright future,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens in a statement.

“I am thankful to the bipartisan majority of the Georgia Senate who voted to reject SB 114. I am grateful to the large number of Atlantans — from parents to businesses to educational leaders — who stood up and spoke with a united voice for a united city.”

Recommended

And the mayor added: “When I came into office, I committed to building strong bonds across Atlanta, including in Buckhead, and with our state’s leaders. We’ve delivered investments in public safety that have driven down crime, filled potholes and are moving Atlanta forward, together. But most importantly, we have listened to residents about their concerns and hopes, and we have responded.

“To my fellow Atlantans: whether you support or oppose deannexation, I will continue working with you to improve our services, to invest in our communities and ensure a safe city for all. Atlanta is a group project, and we will work every day of the week with you, on your behalf, and hearing your voices.”

Buckhead, the most affluent and white area of the city of Atlanta, would have become Buckhead City if the move was successful.

Democrats have said that supporters of the Buckhead City campaign are a loud minority of the area.

“We are of course disappointed in the results of the senate vote today, but we will never give up until Buckhead gets to vote,” the Buckhead City leadership team said in a statement.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in