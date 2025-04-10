Mike Johnson finally calls budget vote as he tries to win over conservative holdouts
Speaking alongside Senate’s John Thune as holdouts balk over deficit spending, Johnson promises final budget will include steep cuts
Speaker Mike Johnson appeared at a joint press conference with Senate Majority Leader John Thune on Thursday as the two tried to convince holdout conservative Republicans to back a Senate budget framework without language guaranteeing that committee chairs will find at least $1.5trn in spending cuts.
Congress is seeking to pass a budget framework for the upcoming year that would begin the reconciliation process, which will combine the Senate-passed legislation with a framework passed by the House in February to create one bill that would then be passed by both chambers.
Originally, the vote on the Senate framework was scheduled by the speaker to take place Wednesday evening. But after more than an hour of negotiations and delays on and off the House floor, Johnson called it off.
Congressional leaders struggled over Wednesday and into Thursday to win over that contingent of conservative deficit hawks, and a vote was pushed back again several times Thursday morning. But Johnson projected confidence, while a handful of conservatives who’d previously been opposed to the Senate framework seemed to indicate that their opposition was wavering.
“I believe we have the votes,” Johnson told reporters Thursday morning.
Voting on the resolution began shortly after 10:30am on Thursday.
More to follow...
