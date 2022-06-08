The police chief who responded to the Buffalo mass shooting has hit back at the Republican argument against tighter gun control measures, saying that the security guard shot and killed in the massacre was the proverbial “good guy with a gun”.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday morning where lawmakers heard from victims and witnesses of the latest deadly mass shootings to tear apart families and communities across America.

Commissioner Gramaglia spoke about Aaron Salter Jr., the security guard at the Tops Friendly Market who was among the 10 Black people killed in the racist massacre in Buffalo, New York, on 14 May.

Mr Salter, a retired Buffalo police officer, was working security at the store that day when the shooting began.

“It is often said that a good guy with a gun will stop a bad guy with a gun,” he testified.

“Aaron was a good guy and was no match for what he went up against, a legal AR-15 with multiple high-capacity magazines.”

He added: “He had no chance.”

During his testimony, Commissioner Gramaglia said that the “gun violence epidemic” is “plaguing our nation” and has “devastated communities around the country” including his home community of Buffalo.

“Our communtities are hurting and we must continue to support them, the loved ones and our brave first responders,” he said.

In total, 13 people were shot by self-proclaimed racist and white supremacist Payton Gendron in the mass shooting at a Tops Friendly Market store in Buffalo back on 14 May.

The 18-year-old gunman was able to legally purchase an AR-15 and body armour before he drove to the predominantly Black neighbourhood and targeted innocent shoppers.

Ten Black people were killed in the horrific attack while three others were shot and survived.

The massacre came just 10 days before 19 young students aged just nine to 11 years old and two teachers were shot and killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Days after that, four people were murdered in a mass shooting at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

In all three cases, AR-15s were used and the shooters bought the weapons legally.

Dozens more have also been killed in mass shootings across the country in recent weeks.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform convened the hearing on Wednesday morning as Democrats and Republicans are once again debating gun control measures.

House Democrats said the hearing was called to tackle “the urgent need to address the gun violence epidemic”.