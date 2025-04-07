Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and his staff have reportedly used his position leading the agency to make a series of bizarre demands from his staff — including that they bake fresh chocolate-chip cookies, according to a report.

Burgum and his senior staff have asked his aides to use the agency’s industrial ovens to cook him chocolate chip cookies, instructed political appointees to work as servers for a multi-course meal and ordered a U.S. Park Police helicopter for personal transport, according to The Atlantic.

One time, his staff even ordered staff to remake a batch of chocolate chip cookies because they were subpar, the outlet reports, citing three people.

One source described the secretary as “Doug the Diva,” while another said the behavior is alarming White House officials. Political appointees have also been seen crying as a result of the demands placed on them, according to The Atlantic.

Interior Department spokesperson Katie Martin called the claims “pathetic smears” from “unnamed cowards who don’t know Doug Burgum and are trying to stop President Trump’s Energy Dominance agenda.”

“Everyone knows Secretary Burgum always leads with gratitude and is humbly working with President Trump,” Martin told The Atlantic.

Two anonymous Interior officials similarly pushed back against the claims, telling The Atlantic the cookies are offered as hospitality for visitors and the helicopter trip was arranged by his security detail.

“He’s not demanding cookies, he’s not demanding a helicopter,” an Interior Department official said. “It is antithetical to diva behavior.”

The White House also denied claims that Burgum’s behavior is sparking concern.

“Only The Atlantic could spin baking warm cookies for guests as a bad thing. Cold-hearted people!” White House spokesperson Anna Kelly told The Atlantic. “Secretary Burgum is doing an outstanding job leading the Department of Interior.”

The White House also said it was “disappointed” that The Independent where sharing the details of the Atlantic report.

The Senate confirmed Burgum, a MAGA loyalist, earlier this year in a 79-18 vote. More than half of Senate Democrats joined Republicans in voting yes on Burgum. He previously served as North Dakota’s governor from 2016 to 2024.

Burgum has faced criticism for vast cuts to parks services across the country as part of the administration’s efforts to slash the federal workforce.

Despite this, Burgum has directed that National Parks “remain open and accessible” and says his department will ensure proper staffing to do so, according to the Associated Press.

The article was amended to better reflect the nature of the Interior Department’s alleged requests.