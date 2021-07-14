George W Bush has attacked Joe Biden for withdrawing all remaining US forces from Afghanistan, and warned of “unbelievably bad” consequences for the Middle East.

The former US president told German broadcaster Deutsche Welle on Wednesday that by withdrawing all US and NATO troops from Afghanistan by 31 August, Mr Biden was making a “mistake”.

He told DW: "I think the consequences are going to be unbelievably bad”.

"Afghan women and girls are going to suffer unspeakable harm. This is a mistake,” said Mr Bush. “They're just going to be left behind to be slaughtered by these very brutal people, and it breaks my heart.”

The Republican, who sent American troops to Iraq and Afghanistan following in the 9/11 terror attacks, was discussing the Taliban’s gains in the region as US and NATO forces fully withdraw.

The Taliban, who were removed from power by the US-led invasion, were accused of harbouring its former leader, Osama bin Laden, and others connected to the 2011 terror attacks.

US president Joe Biden announced in April that US forces would pull out of Afghanistan by 11 September, and the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks. That process is set to be formally completed by the end of August.

The Taliban has claimed that it now controls 85 per cent of Afghanistan — a figure that is impossible to independently verify and disputed by Afghan authorities — in the wake of US withdrawal.

Mr Bush added on Wednesday that German chancellor Angela Merkel “feels the same way” about Afghan suffering at the hands of the Taliban.