George P. Bush, Texas land commissioner and son of former Florida governor Jeb Bush, announced a run for attorney general of Texas late Wednesday.

“I’ve spent the last six years putting my background as a businessman, attorney, teacher, and Veteran to work for Texans. I’ve gotten results, and I’m ready to do more. I’m excited to announce that I’m running for Attorney General. Let’s build a better future for Texas, together,” Mr. Bush said in a statement released on Twitter.

The youngest political scion of the Bush family, who is the fourth member of the clan to serve in Texas politics, announced his bid at a campaign rally in Austin, Texas, Wednesday evening. As the son of the former Florida governor, he is the nephew of one former president, George W Bush, and the grandson of former president George H W Bush. He is also the great-grandson of former Connecticut senator Prescott Bush.

At his campaign announcement rally Wednesday evening, Mr Bush took aim at the state’s current attorney general, Ken Paxton, a fellow Republican who faces accusations of bribery as well as a felony indictment on charges of fraud.

Mr Bush will face Mr Paxton in a primary election currently set for 1 March 2022, the winner of which will likely go on to win the November general election in the heavily Republican state of Texas.

“Here in Texas, we have a scandal that is plaguing one of our highest offices. And I believe conservatives should have a choice,” Mr Bush said at the event, according to the Associated Press.

In a statement to the AP, a spokesman for Mr Paxton dismissed Mr Bush’s announcement, claiming that residents of the state “know Attorney General Paxton’s rock-solid conservative record”.

A star among conservatives and fans of former president Donald Trump, Mr Paxton’s incumbency will likely make him a tough opponent for Mr Bush, whose family has been outspoken against the former president.

Mr Bush himself, realizing the political dynamics of today’s GOP, has struck a softer tone towards Mr Trump and Wednesday evening told supporters and journalists that he "can’t let a mean tweet get in the way of doing the right thing,” according to CNN.

A former senior campaign staffer for George W Bush hit out at the younger Bush on CNN on Wednesday. Matthew Dowd called George P Bush’s shift towards Mr Trump a “sad tale”.

“For George P, you would think some sort of family values or some family loyalty would be more important than political ambition,” Mr Dowd said.

Attendees of Mr Bush’s campaign rally posted images of campaign memorabilia on Twitter including drink koozies bearing the likenesses of Mr Bush and Mr Trump, as well as a quote from the latter: "This is the only Bush that likes me. This is the Bush that got it right. I like him.”