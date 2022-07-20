Republican Representative Troy Nehls used his time during a House Transportation hearing to call into question the mental state of Joe Biden, citing embarrassing incidents in which the president appeared disoriented.

The recipient of this lashing was Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who, Mr Nehls pointed out, previously questioned the mental state of former President Donald Trump.

"Sadly, [Mr Biden] shakes hands with ghosts and imaginary people, he falls off bicycles — even at the White House Easter celebration the Easter Bunny had to guide him back into his safe place," Mr Nehls said. An aide behind him held up cards showing photos of the incidents he was referencing.

During the Easter Bunny incident, it appeared that a White House staffer was likely inside the suit and tried to stop Mr Biden from speaking with reporters. While that, if true, is worth criticism itself, it's not the same as Mr Biden becoming disoriented and being unable to find his way back to his "safe place."

The bicycle incident was essentially just an embarrassing fall the president took when he tried to stop to talk to the press. Mr Buttigieg brushed off the comments.

"First of all, I'm glad to have a president who can ride a bicycle," he replied.

Mr Buttigieg was likely referencing Mr Trump's comments following Mr Biden's bicycle falls during which the former president promised his followers "I will never, ever ride a bicycle."

Mr Nehls asked Mr Buttigieg if he and other Democrats were considering invoking the 25th Amendment, which would allow them to remove Mr Biden from office if they felt he was incapable of carrying out his duties.

The 25th Amendment was discussed in the hours and days after the Jan 6 Capitol riot by Democrats and — as has been revealed by the House Select Committee — some Republicans expressed concern that the former president would incite further violence.

"Of course not," Mr Buttigieg said. "The President of the United States is as vigorous a colleague or boss as I have ever had the pleasure of working with."

There is no question that Mr Biden's physical health is better than Mr Trump's, as the latter's most intense physical activity was carting around his golf resorts and hitting balls.

However, it is also true that Mr Biden has made numerous confusing, slurred speeches during his time as president. Though Mr Trump often delivered rambling, nonsensical speeches and was known for issuing tweets with spelling errors, he has communicated that way for years. Mr Biden's speech flubs occur more often now than in his years in Congress and as Vice President.

While the president has an unfortunate history of making gaffes, gaffes are not the same as slurring words or losing one's place in the middle of a speech.

Democrats have frequently attributed this to his speech patterns rather than mental decline, citing a stutter and a "halting speaking style." But for many voters perception is reality, and regardless of the cause of Mr Biden's verbal misfires, Republicans have seized on them to make the case he is unfit for office.