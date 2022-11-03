Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An Indiana-based obstetrician-gynecologist, her medical partner and patients have sued the state’s attorney general to block him from using “frivolous” consumer complaints to investigate abortion providers.

Dr Caitlin Bernard faced widespread Republican scrutiny following reports that she provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape survivor from Ohio who was forced to seek care out of that state under its newly enacted anti-abortion law.

She is leading the lawsuit against Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, who is accused of opening investigations into seven consumer complaints against Dr Bernard after she came under attack for performing a medication abortion days after the US Supreme Court revoked a constitutional right to care.

The lawsuit claims that “these improper investigations unfairly burden Plaintiffs in numerous ways, threatening not only their livelihood but also the availability of the essential services they provide to their patients.”

Mr Rokita’s “improper conduct dissuades patients who need emergency abortions from seeking care,” according to the lawsuit.

His actions also allegedly threaten patients seeking legal abortion care whose “most personal and private medical records and health care decisions could be exposed as part of a meritless investigation,” according to the complaint.

In late July, Mr Rokita subpoenaed Dr Amy Caldwell for all medical records relating to the 10-year-old patient. Last month, he also subpoenaed a health care clinic seeking medical records for the same patient.

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, officials in Ohio – among several states that do not provide any exceptions for abortions from pregnancies resulting from rape or incest – enacted its law prohibiting abortion at the detection of a so-called “heartbeat” at roughly six weeks of pregnancy.

The 10-year-old rape victim in Dr Bernard’s care was reportedly six weeks pregnant.

A suspect in that case was arrested and charged with two counts of felony rape. He has pleaded not guilty.

But right-wing media figures and GOP officials suggested that the crime was a hoax, demanded to see criminal and medical records and fuelled a barrage of attacks against Dr Bernard, who was baselessly accused of failing to notify law enforcement about her patient’s case.

In an interview with Fox News in July, Mr Rokita dismissed Dr Bernard as an “abortion activist acting as a doctor” and claimed, without evidence, that she “covered this up”.

This is a developing story